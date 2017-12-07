Queen biopic, “Bohemian Rhapsody,” gets new director

Freddie Mercury in 1980 (Neal Preston © Queen Productions Ltd.)(LONDON) — The Queen biopic, Bohemian Rhapsody, has a new director.

Variety reports that Dexter Fletcher has been hired to finish the film after Bryan Singer was fired as director earlier this week. Fletcher’s directorial credits including Eddie the Eagle, a 2016 film biopic about British ski jumper Eddie Edwards, and Sunshine on Leith, an adaptation of the jukebox musical built around the songs of the Scottish band The Proclaimers.

Singer was fired Monday for what a source close to 20th Century Fox told ABC News was a pattern of unreliable behavior on the set.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the studio’s decision to oust Singer came after a growing conflict between Mr. Robot star Rami Malek, who’s playing Queen frontman Freddie Mercury, and the director, apparently over Singer’s frequent absences from the set.

After his firing, Singer said he was let go after the studio declined to give him time off to deal with an ailing parent.

Principal photography, which has been taking place in London, began this past September and expect to continue for a few more weeks. Bohemian Rhapsody is scheduled for release in December 2018.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.