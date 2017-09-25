Quentin Tarantino's engagement party becomes “Pulp Fiction” reunion

Getty Images/Rich Fury(NEW YORK) — Quentin Tarantino’s celebration of his recent engagement to Israeli singer Daniella Pick became something of a Pulp Fiction reunion, the New York Post reports.

The event, which took place at the New York City eatery Socialista, drew veterans of the influential Oscar-winning epic, including Uma Thurman, Samuel L. Jackson, Bruce Willis, and Harvey Keitel, as well as Tarantino’s longtime producers — and, incidentally, the guys who threw the party — Harvey and Bob Weinstein.

Tarantino, 54, met 33-year-old Pick in 2009, while Quentin was promoting Inglorious Basterds in Israel, where Pick and her sister, Sharona, were pop stars. The pair reconnected in 2016, the New York Post notes, with longtime bachelor Quentin popping the question this summer.

