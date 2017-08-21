Railroad Repair Work Scheduled In Two Putnam County Villages

8/21/17 – 5:30 A.M.

Railroad repair work is closing a pair of Putnam County highways this week. ODOT reports workers will close State Route 613 in West Leipsic this week Crews are also working on a crossing on U.S. 224 in Ottawa. Both projects should take around five days to complete. Detours are in place.

Elsewhere in Putnam County work is closing State Route 12 between State Route 115 and Township Road 145 near Vaughnsville for a culvert replacement.