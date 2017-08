8/30/17 – 6:59 A.M.

Fire damaged a Rawson home Tuesday afternoon. Firefighters responded to a home at 160 North Gaw Street around 12:45 p.m. The people inside the home when the fire started were able to get out safely.

The flames started in an upstairs bedroom, but the cause remains under investigation.

The American Red Cross provided the family of five with temporary housing as well as food and clothing.