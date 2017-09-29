Record-breaking 163-carat diamond unveiled before world tour and auction

Ingram Publishing/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — A record-breaking, 163-carat diamond was unveiled in Hong Kong on Thursday by Swiss luxury jeweler De Grisogono.

The largest of its kind, flawless and colorless diamond was cut from a 404-carat stone called the “4 de Fevereiro,” discovered in 2016 in Angola, the jeweler announced.

A team of 14 master jewelers and setters worked diligently over 1,700 hours to create by hand an asymmetrical necklace featuring the emerald-cut diamond, according to De Grisogono.

The 163.41-carat diamond at the focal point of the necklace sits between four small baguette-cut diamonds, each nearly 0.3-carats, with nearly 6,000 emerald jewels on one side of the necklace and 18 larger baguette-cut diamonds on the other.

The necklace will be put up for auction after it is presented on a world tour in London, Dubai and New York.

Its auction date is set for November 14 in Geneva.

