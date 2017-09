09/08/17 – 3:38 P.M.

You can join Focus on Friends in their Recovery March in Findlay this Saturday. The event will be held at the DOCK at St. Mark’s United Methodist Church. The doors will open at 8 a.m. with the kickoff starting at 9 a.m. where they will announce September as recovery month.

The event will feature local recovery speakers as well as a resource fair. There is no cost to enter and the event closes at 12 p.m.