Recycling Facility Opens In Lima

09/29/17 – 4:27 P.M.

An appliance recycling plant opened its doors in Lima on Tuesday. Recleim celebrated its grand opening in the city creating more than 100 new jobs. The facility is a celebration of Ohio’s commitment to energy efficiency, green jobs, and reducing the carbon footprint.

Recleim will work with AEP and other Ohio utilities to offer removal services for old, inefficient refrigerators and freezers. It is one of only three plants in the country that can capture and process ozone-depleting substances and greenhouse gases.