3/19/18 – 5:28 A.M.

The Red Cross needs volunteers to help install smoke detectors in Findlay this coming weekend. Around 100 volunteers will visit around 800 homes in the northwest area of Findlay on Saturday. The event runs from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Volunteers will also help families create escape plans in case of a fire or other emergency.

If you’re interested in volunteering you can call (419)422-9322.