Red Cross Says To Change Smoke Alarm Batteries This Weekend

3/8/18 – 4:55 A.M.

We move our clocks forward this weekend, and the American Red Cross reminds you that’s a great time to change the batteries in your smoke alarms as well. Todd James is the executive director of the North Central Ohio Chapter of the Red Cross. He says it’s important to make sure your home is ready for an emergency.

Aside from checking smoke alarm batteries, you should also make sure you have smoke alarms in inside bedrooms and outside sleeping areas. The Red Cross also recommends making sure you have an escape plan for every room and can get out of the house in two minutes.

The Red Cross also has smartphone apps available to help you plan for an emergency.