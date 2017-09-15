Red Cross Still Working To Help Areas Devastated By Recent Hurricanes

09/15/17 – 3:17 P.M.

The American Red Cross is hard at work after two hurricanes hit the U.S. in recent weeks. North Central Ohio Chapter executive director Todd James says that they’ve had to shelter thousands.

Todd James

James said that volunteers are still on scene to help provide as much relief as they can.

Todd James

James added that the work is far from over. The flooding in Texas after Hurricane Harvey continues to keep much of the sate unavailable for relief and recovery efforts. He said that south-east coastal states are still receiving heavy rains after Irma made landfall.