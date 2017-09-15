Red Sox and Yankees fined in sign-stealing spat

Phil Ellsworth/ESPN Images(NEW YORK) — The use of an Apple watch by the Boston Red Sox in an attempt to steal signs from the Yankees has been punished by Major League Baseball. And the Yankees didn’t come out of it unscathed either.

On Friday, MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred announced the Red Sox were fined an undisclosed amount for “sending electronic communications from their video replay room to an athletic trainer in the dugout” in an effort to steal signs. The incident was brought to MLB’s attention by the Yankees.

The Red Sox alleged that the Yankees also attempted to steal signs using their YES network cameras, but the Commissioner’s office said there was insufficient evidence for that. The Yankees were fined a lesser undisclosed amount, however, for improper use of a dugout phone prior to this season.

Manfred also noted that “all 30 clubs have been notified that future violations of this type will be subject to more serious sanctions, including the possible loss of draft picks.”

