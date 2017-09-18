Redskins: Su'a Cravens on left squad list; mulled retirement at 22

Ralph Freso/Getty Images(WASHINGTON) — The Washington Redskins have placed safety Su’a Cravens on the reserve/left squad list, meaning he will not return to the team this season.

Earlier this month, our partners at ESPN reported that Cravens had told some within the organization that he was planning to retire, but a meeting with the Redskins’ coaches and executives has changed his mind for the time being.

The 22-year-old Cravens then was put on the team’s exempt/left squad list before Week 1, meaning he had to sit out for a month.

Redskins coach Jay Gruden had said Cravens needed time to work out personal issues, but that he would welcome him if he wanted to return.

“Some people, football is not for them,” Gruden said. “But I know he has a strong passion for the game and wants to play. But there are some things in his life that he needs to keep private — that we will keep private — that he has to take care of.”

