Reese Witherspoon says actors are calling her about possible season 2 of “Big Little Lies

(LOS ANGELES) — Will there be a Big Little Lies season two? Yes, if it's up to Reese Witherspoon.

The series star and executive producer says she’s up for it, but there’s still a hitch.

“We’re talking about it, but it’s sort of up to the writer Liane Moriarty,” Witherspoon tells E! News. Moriarty wrote the 2014 best-selling novel on which the Emmy-nominated HBO miniseries was based.

Turns out there are plenty of other actors who are up for a second season as well, and not just co-stars Nicole Kidman and Shailene Woodley.

“I have gotten two really interesting calls, but we’ll see happens,” Witherspoon said about actor friends who had called about roles in a potential second season.

