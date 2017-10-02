Registered nurse among those killed in Las Vegas mass shooting

ABC News(LAS VEGAS) — A registered nurse from Tennessee has been identified as one of the least 58 people who died in a mass shooting in Las Vegas Sunday night.

Sonny Melton, R.N., was killed when a gunman opened fire on a music festival crowd from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, his employer said. Melton’s wife, Dr. Heather Melton, an orthopedic surgeon, survived, according to a statement from the Henry County Medical Center in Paris, Tennessee.

Thomas Gee, CEO at Henry County Medical Center, said in a statement, “The thoughts and prayers of the entire HCMC family are with Sonny and Heather’s families.”

The medical center said it has “provided counselors for any staff affected by this horrible incident.”

“Any appointments that need to be rescheduled with Dr. Melton will be contacted by the office, so please do not contact Innovative Orthopedics or the HCMC Kelley Clinic until you hear from staff at the office,” the medical center said.

“This event is a traumatic life experience for those there and those that are a part of the HCMC caring community.,” the medical center added. “If you are struggling to understand this event or other types of losses, HCMC has staff available at Lake Haven Behavioral Center. HCMC will be offering information and mental health tips to our partners, families and our community throughout this month as we all begin to cope with this tragedy.”

The Sunday night shooting has become the deadliest in modern U.S. history. Besides the at least 58 fatalities, at least 515 people were injured. Police said that after the shooting, the lone suspect, 64-year-old Stephen Paddock, was found dead when authorities stormed his Mandalay Bay hotel room.

The motive was unclear. Officials said this morning they have found no connection between the shooting and any international terrorist group.

