Reineke Car Dealerships Celebrate 50 Years Of Selling Ford Vehicles

09/22/17 – 2:39 P.M.

Reineke Ford celebrated its 50-year anniversary with the Ford Motor Company. The partnership began on August 24, 1967, and will have a customer open house Saturday at 2 p.m. in Fostoria. President Tom Reineke said that it has been great to be partnered with the Ford Motor Company. He added that they are proud to be a part of the Ford family.

Reineke also sells Lincoln, Nissan, Honda, Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and RAM Vehicles.