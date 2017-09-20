Renovation Of Findlay Office Building Completed

9/20/17 – 5:27 A.M.

The renovation of a Findlay office building recently finished. Ohio Logistics bought the building at the corner of Tiffin Avenue and Bright Road last year. The company poured more than $1 million into it and renamed the facility the Flag City Executive Office Suites

Chuck Bills is the president of Ohio Logistics. He says, “Our intention has been to make this the number one office building address in Findlay.” He adds the building is at the busiest intersection in Findlay, making it highly visible.

Citizens National Bank is the anchor tenant in the building.