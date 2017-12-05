Rep. Conyers announces he's retiring, endorsing son to fill seat

Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call/Getty Images(DETROIT) — Currently facing multiple allegations of sexual harassment, veteran Congressman Rep. John Conyers, D-Mich., announced he is retiring Tuesday.

Conyers, 88, confirmed the news on the Mildred Gaddis radio show, calling in from a hospital in Detroit recovering for a stress-related illness.

“I am retiring today,” Conyers said Tuesday.

Conyers said that he is also endorsing his son, John Conyers III, to fill his seat.

Conyers, the longest-serving member of the House of Representatives, faced calls from Capitol Hill for him to step aside in the wake of multiple allegations of sexual harassment.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

