Rep. Conyers announces he's retiring, endorsing son to fill seat
(DETROIT) — Currently facing multiple allegations of sexual harassment, veteran Congressman Rep. John Conyers, D-Mich., announced he is retiring Tuesday.
Conyers, 88, confirmed the news on the Mildred Gaddis radio show, calling in from a hospital in Detroit recovering for a stress-related illness.
“I am retiring today,” Conyers said Tuesday.
Conyers said that he is also endorsing his son, John Conyers III, to fill his seat.
Conyers, the longest-serving member of the House of Representatives, faced calls from Capitol Hill for him to step aside in the wake of multiple allegations of sexual harassment.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
