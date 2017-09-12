Report: “Hawaii Five-0” Vet Daniel Dae Kim in talks to join “Hellboy” reboot

Screen Grab/CBS ©2017 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved(LOS ANGELES) — Hawaii Five-0 veteran Daniel Dae Kim reportedly is in talks to join the cast of the Hellboy reboot, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Kim would replace Ed Skrein who bowed out of the project after whitewashing controversy.

Kim is in line to replace Skrein as Major Ben Daimi in the Hellboy film. In the original comics, Daimi is Japanese-American, and after it was announced that Skrein, who is not Asian, was cast in the role, social media controversy flared.

Kim is Korean-American.

Following the controversy last month, Deadpool baddie Skrein backed out of the Hellboy reboot, saying he decided, “to step down so the role can be cast appropriately.”

“It is clear that representing this character in a culturally accurate way holds significance for people, and that to neglect this responsibility would continue a worrying tendency to obscure ethnic minority stories and voices in the arts. I feel it is important to honor and respect that,” Skrein said in August.

Kim left CBS’s Hawaii Five-0 over the summer citing a lack of pay parity between himself and cast members Alex O’Loughlin and Scott Caan — a salary disagreement that also saw another longtime Asian cast member, Grace Park, leave.

