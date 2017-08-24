Report: Jared Leto and Margot Robbie to star in Joker/Harley Quinn movie from “Crazy, Stupid, Love” team

Jared Leo as The Joker and Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn in “Suicide Squad”; Clay Enos/Warner Bros./TM & (c) DC Comics(NEW YORK) — The Jokers are wild! First came news that a new movie focusing on the origins of Batman’s arch-nemesis is in the works, now there’s word that a movie focusing on the Joker and Harley Quinn is coming. And unlike the origin movie, the Joker/Harley Quinn picture will star the latest screen Joker, Jared Leto.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Leto, and Suicide Squad‘s Margot Robbie will reprise their roles as the villainous pair in a movie from director Glenn Ficarra and producer John Requa, the team behind Crazy, Stupid, Love and executive producers of NBC’s breakout hit This Is Us.

The film, which The Hollywood Reporter says is a “criminal love story,” won’t be made until after the Suicide Squad sequel, so it’ll be a while before we see it.

