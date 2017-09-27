Report: Khloe Kardashian pregnant

NBCUniversal/Mike Coppola(LOS ANGELES) — Looks like another Kardashian baby is on the way.

According to People magazine, 33-year-old Khloe Kardashian is expecting a baby with boyfriend Tristan Thompson of the Cleveland Cavaliers

There’s been no official word but People quotes an unnamed source as saying, “Yes, Khloe and Tristan are expecting and they are absolutely thrilled.” The source adds, “This isn’t something they were in a rush to announce to the whole world, and it’s only been in just the past week or so that they’ve felt comfortable telling most of their inner circle.”

The news comes after reports last week that Kylie Jenner is expecting a girl with boyfriend Travis Scott and earlier reports that Kim Kardashian and husband Kanye West are expecting a third child via a surrogate. No official word yet on those bundles of joy either.

“This is something Khloe has wanted for years and years and yet it’s more than that: she didn’t want it unless she was in the right relationship for it,” the source tells People. “…[T]his is such a wonderful moment for her: not only is she going to be a mother, she is going to be raising a child with a man she truly loves. Everyone is over the moon for them both.”

