Report: Meghan McCain to join “The View”

ABC/Paula Lobo(NEW YORK) — Variety is reporting that The View has found its conservative co-host replacement for Jedidiah Bila, and it’s Meghan McCain.

There’s no official word yet, but according to Variety, McCain — daughter of Arizona Senator John McCain — will join the show next month.

Variety cites an unnamed inside source says the show has been looking for a stronger conservative voice for its panel since Elisabeth Hasselbeck left in 2013, in hopes of reigniting buzz-worthy political back-and-forths among the hosts.

McCain would join the current panel of Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Paula Faris and Sunny Hostin.

