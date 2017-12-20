Report: Mindy Kaling welcomes first child, Katherine Kaling

Disney – 2017(LOS ANGELES) — E! News is reporting that 38-year-old actress Mindy Kaling welcomed her first child, a baby girl named Katherine Kaling on December 15.

The notoriously private Kaling has neither revealed the identity of the baby’s father nor is she publicly linked to anyone romantically.

In August, Kaling told NBC’s Today show that she is “really excited” to become a mom.

“I’d like to be the fun mom, I know I’m gonna be the dorky mom,” she said. “So if I can be kind of fun too, I think that would be nice.”

Kaling will appear in the upcoming Ocean’s 8, due June 8, 2018.

