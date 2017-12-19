Report: NBC planning revival of “The Office”

Photo by Justin Lubin/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images(LOS ANGELES) — Dunder Mifflin may be open for business again in Scranton, Pennsylvania.

TVLine reports that NBC is preparing to revive The Office.

According to the report, the new series would again be set it the same Scranton branch office of the fictional Dunder Mifflin paper company where the former series was set, and would feature a mix of old and new cast members, but not former star Steve Carell.

NBC did not comment for the report.

The Office ran on NBC from 2005-2013. The original NBC series was a revival of a sort — an adaptation of the British series of the same name, created by and starring Ricky Gervais.

According to TVLine, the network hopes to have the series ready for the 2018-2019 TV season.

