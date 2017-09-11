Report: “Wonder Woman” director Patty Jenkins back for sequel

© 2017 WARNER BROS. ENTERTAINMENT INC. AND RATPAC ENTERTAINMENT, LLC(NEW YORK) — Some good news for fans who made Wonder Woman a box office smash: director Patty Jenkins is back.

According to Variety, the filmmaker is returning to the fold for a second go ’round with the lasso-wielding heroine. She’ll re-team with star Gal Gadot for the follow-up to the critically-hailed D.C. comic-based film.

The movie shattered the cinematic glass ceiling: its $103 million-dollar-plus opening was the biggest ever for a female-directed feature. Its global haul stands at more than $816 million.

What’s more, in a first for the recent slate of DC comic-based movies — including Suicide Squad and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice — Wonder Woman is “Certified Fresh” with a 92% score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Wonder Woman‘s sequel is scheduled for a Dec. 13, 2019 release.

