Republican Candidate For Ohio State Representative Scheduling Campaign Stops

09/22/17 – 2:02 P.M.

State Representative candidate Jon Cross made a stop in Findlay Friday morning. He said that the stop is just one of many meet and greets to come.

Jon Cross

Cross said that he likes to have meet and greets because it allows him to connect with people and hear their concerns. He added that there will be 8 meet and greets in the area, 5 of which will be in Hancock County.

You can learn more about the Republican candidate and find his meet and greet schedule at votejoncross.com.