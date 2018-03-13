Republican State Senate Candidates Sit Down For Forum

3/13/18 – 5:09 A.M.

Two candidates running for the Republican nomination for Ohio Senate sat down for a forum Monday. The Courier reports the Findlay-Hancock County Chamber of Commerce hosted State Senator Rob McColley and challenger Craig Kupferberg. Both candidates took on the subject of education during the event.

McColley said he doesn’t support House Bill 512, which aims to better coordinate kindergarten through postsecondary education policy. McColley said it works against private schools and homeschoolers.

Retired principal Craig Kupferberg said the state often gets in the way of public education. He cited an unconstitutional funding method and constantly changing graduation standards.

More: The Courier