Rescuers scramble to save survivors in Houston, across southeast Texas

Scott Olson/Getty Images(HOUSTON) — As the Houston area is stricken by historic flooding, workers on Sunday are fighting to locate survivors of Hurricane Harvey, which has dumped an estimated billions of gallons of rainwater onto southeastern Texas this weekend.

Joe Gleason, a producer for ABC affiliate KTRK-TV, showed viewers the damage done to his home following the persistent flooding that has hit the region, with his living room, kitchen and dining room completely submerged in water.

“It’s never gotten this bad before,” Gleason told the station, comparing the damage to previous floods in the area.

Gleason and his family are hiding out upstairs to avoid the flooded downstairs area of their home, which appeared completely unlivable in video footage he provided to the station.

Other images recorded in the region on Sunday show water reaching freeway signs and traffic lights. Water reached the windows of a tractor-trailer that was stuck in rising floodwaters at an intersection that was submerged.

At least three people have died in the aftermath of the flooding, officials said.

A family of seven, who did not give their names, was interviewed by KTRK-TV after being rescued from the attic of their home. The father, holding an infant in his hands, told the affiliate that his home was completely destroyed in the flooding.

“Chaos — back-to-back, non-stop rain,” the father told KTRK-TV. He described his home as a “total loss.”

Some police departments are seeking help from local residents in their rescue efforts.

The League City Police Department, located about 30 miles south of Houston, posted on social media that they were looking for boats to jump in and help save lives.

Meanwhile, residents in the region are leaving their possessions behind in an effort to survive the ordeal.

Baby, mom, grandma just rescued by @houstonpolice. They are in good spirits–for having just experienced such a harrowing morning. #abc13 pic.twitter.com/Wt2odz375E — Courtney Fischer (@CourtneyABC13) August 27, 2017

A grandmother, along with a mother with her baby rescued by the Houston Police, were filmed by KTRK-TV carrying only a small bag and a blanket with them.

Asked whether the items represented all of their possessions, the grandmother, who did not give her name, answered back, “For right now.”

