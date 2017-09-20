Rescuers search for survivors amid rubble of collapsed school in Mexico City

Sarairis Aguilar/AFP/Getty Images(MEXICO CITY) — Rescuers continue to frantically dig through the rubble of a collapsed school in Mexico City a day after a 7.1 magnitude earthquake struck, killing hundreds.

Neighbors, police, soldiers and firefighters alike could be seen tirelessly clawing through the cinderblock and rebar that once made up a wing of the Enrique Rebsamen primary and secondary schools.

So far, the bodies of at least 20 children and two adults have been discovered at the site, while another 30 children and eight adults remain missing, Mexico’s President Enrique Peña Nieto said earlier.

On Wednesday, rescue dogs, as well as harnessed workers wearing helmets, were trying to descend into a hole to search for survivors.

Tuesday’s quake, which has already claimed more than 200 lives, came on the 32nd anniversary of a 1985 earthquake that caused thousands of deaths in Mexico.

The region was engaging in earthquake drills only hours before the earthquake struck Tuesday.

