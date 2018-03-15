Residents Near Wolf Creek In Seneca County Not Happy With Cleanup Project

3/15/18 – 5:34 A.M.

Residents who live along Wolf Creek in Seneca County brought concerns about a cleanup project to county officials Wednesday. The Review-Times reports the group has issues with how the project’s engineer is handling the removal of trees from the waterway.

Residents say crews are removing debris from the creek, but they aren’t moving it behind the tree line. As a result they believe the debris will end up back in the water.

Seneca County engineer Mark Zimmerman said he has addressed the issue with Feller and Finch. He added the county will withhold future payments to the engineering firm until their work satisfies him.

