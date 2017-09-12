Return of the J.J. – Abrams back to direct “Star Wars: Episode IX”

ABC/Randy Holmes(LOS ANGELES) — J.J. Abrams, the co-writer and director of the blockbuster Star Wars: The Force Awakens, will be back in the director’s chair for Star Wars: Episode IX.

The announcement from Lucasfilm comes days after Jurassic World director Colin Trevorrow parted ways with the project, reportedly over creative differences. The news was also tweeted from the official Star Wars Twitter.

“With The Force Awakens, J.J. delivered everything we could have possibly hoped for, said Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy, “and I am so excited that he is coming back to close out this trilogy.”

The eighth episode of the Star Wars franchise, titled The Last Jedi, opens in December.

Episode IX currently is scheduled to be released in May 2019.



ABC News and Lucasfilm are owned by parent company Disney.

