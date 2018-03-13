Return to Hogwarts in “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald” trailer

Warner Bros. Pictures(HOLLYWOOD) — Dumbeldore is back, and younger than ever.

The trailer for the upcoming Harry Potter universe movie Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald has been revealed, and it gives us our first look at Jude Law in action as the Hogwarts headmaster.

The new film picks up after the events of 2016’s Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, with evil wizard Gellert Grindelwald escaping custody of magical authorities. To help bring him to justice, Dumbledore recruits his former student Newt Scamander, played by returning star Eddie Redmayne, for a mission to Paris.

The trailer also features a glimpse of Hogwarts, an adorable baby hippogriff and a quick shot of Johnny Depp, who returns as the villainous Grindelwald.

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald also stars Katherine Waterston, Dan Fogler, Zoe Kravitz and Ezra Miller. It hits theaters November 16.

[embedded content]

