Rich Hill loses perfect game in ninth, no-hitter in 10th and loses game

iStock/Thinkstock(PITTSBURGH) — It’s hard to have as good a game as Los Angeles Dodgers’ starter Rich Hill did on Wednesday night against the Pittsburgh Pirates. It’s also hard to have so much bad luck.

Hill was dealing, with a perfect game heading into the bottom of the ninth inning and the game still scoreless. That all changed on the very first batter of the inning, as Jordy Mercer reached on an error by third baseman Logan Forsythe, ending Hill’s perfect game bid.

All was not lost though, as Hill retired the next three batters to preserve his potential no-hitter. L.A. failed to score in the top of the tenth, bringing Hill back onto the mound in the bottom of the inning with his no-hitter still in tact.

Once again, that would all change very quickly. The first batter Hill faced in the bottom of the tenth was Josh Harrison, and on Hill’s 99th pitch of the game he ripped a fastball to left-field that went over the wall and just out of reach of the leaping Curtis Granderson, giving the Pirates a 1-0 victory. Harrison was the first player in MLB history to walk-off to break up a no-hitter.

In a span of five batters Hill lost a perfect game, no-hitter and suffered a loss, finishing with an impressive line of nine-plus innings pitched, one run, one hit and ten strikeouts. Seventy-five of Hill’s 99 pitches went for strikes.

After the game, Hill was quick to support Forsythe, and told reporters he was just looking forward to the next game. Hill is no stranger to near misses in baseball history. On Sept. 10, 2016, Hill had a no-hitter against the Miami Marlins through seven innings and only pitched 89 pitches, but blister issues forced manager Dave Roberts to pull him from the game.

For a Dodger team that seems to have everything going right for them this season, the loss dropped them to 89-36 on the season, Wednesday night was a rare disappointment for both Hill and the team.

