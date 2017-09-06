Rihanna, Cate Blanchett, Harry Styles top “Vanity Fair” International Best Dressed list

Photo: Dan Steinberg(LONDON) — Rihanna and Harry Styles aren’t just two of the biggest pop stars in the world: they’re also two of the most stylish people in the world.

That’s according to Vanity Fair, which has included both singer-actors on its 2017 International Best-Dressed List.

Incindentally, another glamorous actress on the list, Cate Blanchett, will be seen alongside Ri-Ri again in the upcoming all-female Ocean’s Eleven reboot. Before that, Blanchett will be in theaters as the heavy in November’s Thor: Ragnarok.

Atlanta creator and star Donald Glover, who appeared over the summer in Spider-Man: Homecoming, got a nod for his style, as did LeBron James, Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau, actor Dev Patel, Preacher‘s Ruth Negga, and Rough Night‘s Zoë Kravitz.

