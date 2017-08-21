Riverside Pool Vandlaized Over The Weekend

08/21/17 – 5:29 P.M.

Findlay Police are investigating reports of vandalism and graffiti near Riverside Pool. Lt. Robert Ring said that there isn’t any major damage.

Ring said that the suspects appear to have pried open a door to get into the pool. He added that this could be related to hate-speech vandalism that happened in that area in the spring, trying to take advantage of recent events.

Ring emphasized that they cannot prove that this act of vandalism was done by the same people, yet.

Ring added that this incident does not appear to be related to the vandalism that happened in the Camelot Lane area.