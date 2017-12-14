RNC launches website promoting tax reform ahead of expected votes

iStock/Thinkstock(WASHINGTON) — The Republican National Committee is launching a website to help President Trump make his closing argument on tax reform, ABC News has learned.

The RNC’s website, which will be accompanied by a six-figure digital ad buy, aims to sell highlights of the proposal to the public and counter criticism while final details are hammered out by Republicans in the House and Senate.

The Senate is slated to start voting on the tax measure Monday with the House scheduled to begin voting Tuesday.

The website, which has a title banner reading “Paycheck President,” features an interactive map allowing visitors to click on their home state to find their senators’ office numbers to call and encourage them to vote for the plan. It is targeted to specific states, focusing on the ten that President Trump won in 2016 and have Democratic Senators up for re-election in 2018.

The home page of the site features a video with a compilation of sound bites from Trump’s tax reform speech Wednesday. The site will also include a digital petition visitors can sign to show support for tax cuts.

“This website shows families how the Republican tax cut plan enables them to keep more of their hard-earned money, while also providing information for them to directly contact Democrat senators who are standing in the way of their increased paycheck,” RNC chairwoman Ronna Romney McDaniel said in a statement.

The website highlights GOP claims that the tax bill will deliver about $2,000 in savings to an average family making $75,000 per year, although independent analyses show people making that amount might see a net tax increase by 2027.

