RNC spent over $230K last month covering Trump's legal fees in Russia investigation

iStock/Thinkstock(WASHINGTON) — The Republican National Committee (RNC) spent over $230,000 last month to cover President Donald Trump’s legal fees related to the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election, an RNC official confirmed to ABC News.

The money went to two members of Trump’s personal legal team: $131,250 to Jay Sekulow and $100,000 to John Dowd through their law firms. Fees to Sekulow’s firm covered work by other attorneys at his firm, the Constitutional Litigation and Advocacy Group.

These payments will be disclosed in the RNC’s spending report for August, which is out Thursday.

The RNC has also paid nearly $200,000 of Donald Trump Jr.’s legal bills.

Of that money, $166,527.50 was given to Alan Futerfas, who is representing Trump Jr., and $30,102.90 to the law firm Williams & Jensen this month. These payments will appear on RNC’s September disclosure.

All legal fees were covered by the RNC’s legal defense fund, which is funded separately from the political operation and mostly from wealthy donors.

The RNC has not committed that it will continue footing the legal bills for the president and his son as the probe goes forward.

A political party’s legal defense funds are typically used to pay for legal action related to elections, including ballot access or recounts.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.