Road 313 Bridge Closed Following Monday Crash

12/12/17 – 4:54 A.M.

A Hancock County bridge remains closed following a semi crash Monday evening. The State Highway Patrol reports Eddie Perez of Pontiac, Michigan, was driving north on I-75 around 4:45 p.m. when he fell asleep. His truck went off the right side of the interstate and up the County Road 313 overpass embankment, hitting the bridge.

Emergency responders used the Jaws of Life to get Perez out of his truck. Hanco EMS took him to Blanchard Valley Hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

State Troopers cited Perez for failure to control.

The Hancock County Engineer’s Office says they’ll keep the bridge closed until they can inspect it today.