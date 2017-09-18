Road Projects Continue In Hancock County This Week

9/18/17 – 5:33 A.M.

Another week of road work kicks off in Hancock County today. While there are no major changes to the I-75 widening project this week, there are plenty of other areas to look out for. ODOT is closing State Route 103 just east of Bluffton for five days for a culvert replacement.

Other highway closures in the county include the State Route 186 overlap with State Route 235 in McComb. That closed on September 14 and should reopen this week. The bridge on State Route 12 east of Benton Ridge remains closed for repair work.

Lane reductions continue in other areas. Construction crews are narrowing the northbound lanes of I-75 north of Bluffton for curb and guardrail replacement. Crews are also continuing center-line rumble strip installation on U.S. 224 between State Route 235 and Findlay, U.S. 224 from Findlay to the Seneca County line, and on State Route 12 from Findlay to Fostoria.

You’ll also see lane reductions on State Route 235 from the Hardin County line to County Road 304. Crews continue to place a median cable barrier along U.S. 68 between the Findlay Airport and Eagle Creek.