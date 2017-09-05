Road Work Resumes Following Holiday Weekend

9/5/17 – 5:22 A.M.

Road work resumes today following the holiday weekend. ODOT says crews will restrict southbound I-75 in Bluffton to one lane for pavement repair this week. Lane closures take place between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. each day.

Elsewhere crews are restricting County Road 99 to one lane in each direction over I-75 for pavement repair. You’ll see some restrictions on the northbound exit ramp to Road 99 but the ramp will stay open during the work.

Orange barrels pop up in McComb this week. State Route 613 closes between Liberty Street and Park Drive for four days for railroad crossing repair.

Elsewhere crews are repairing pavement on State Route 103 between Bluffton and Arlington as well as on U.S. 68 in the village of Arlington.