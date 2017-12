12/5/17 – 7:17 A.M.

Traffic is slow going on I-75 southbound in Findlay at the moment. Our Waze traffic map shows the backup extends from the U.S. 68 and State Route 15 interchange up to County Road 99. ODOT says roadwork in the southbound lanes has closed the left lane near the U.S. 68 interchange. OHGO.com says the lane closure could last until 11 a.m.