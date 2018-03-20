Robbery Reported At Denny’s Restaurant In Tiffin

3/20/18 – 6:47 A.M.

Tiffin Police continue to investigate a robbery at the Denny’s restaurant in the city. The Advertiser-Tribune reports the incident happened Monday afternoon at 315 West Market Street.

The suspect demanded money and ran away with a bag filled with cash. He did not show a weapon.

Police describe the suspect as a 5’8″ balding white man. He was wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt, black shoes, and black pants. Witnesses last saw him running northwest in a parking lot toward Market Street.

Anyone with information should call (419)447-2323.

