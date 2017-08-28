Robert Downey Jr.'s “Perry Mason” reboot picked up by HBO

ABC/Randy Holmes(LOS ANGELES) — HBO has formally picked up Robert Downey Jr.’s reboot of the legal drama Perry Mason.

The project has two new writers and is rapidly moving forward with Downey Jr. set to play Erle Stanley Gardner’s classic character, an unorthodox private investigator and defense attorney named of course, Perry Mason.

Gardner created the character in the early 1930s, and since then, Mason has been featured in more than 80 novels and short stories, a radio series and six feature films in the 1930s.

Mason was also brought to life in the early 1950s as a comic strip, but perhaps the best known version of Perry Mason was the Emmy Award-winning television series starring Raymond Burr that aired between 1957 and 1966.

This is Downey Jr.’s biggest television series commitment since his role on Fox’s Ally McBeal some 17 years ago.

