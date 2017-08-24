Robert Downey, Jr. warns fans about scammers impersonating him

ABC/Randy Holmes(ATLANTA) — Robert Downey, Jr. has a huge, loyal following, and unfortunately, a number of scammers looking to take advantage of them.

The Avengers: Infinity War star posted messages to his Instagram and Twitter accounts on Wednesday warning followers to beware of scam artists impersonating him online and asking for donations to phony causes.

“Just wanted to let you know that if you encounter someone on a chat platform claiming to be me, they are lying,” he writes. “I will never ever communicate via private chat platforms and I would never ask individual fans for money for any reason.”

“Any communication from me will originate from my public, verified social media pages, and all fundraising is done via broad, public campaigns,” he continues.

“I am humbled by the incredible love, support and generosity of our little community. Some want to take advantage of that, so let’s have each other’s backs. Love you all, and stay safe…” he concludes.

Downey has raised money in the past for various charitable causes via the donation site Omaze, which offerred fans a chance to meet him and his other famous friends on set, as well as give fans access to exclusive items like autographed posters.

The 52-year-old actor also used social media on Wednesday to confirm that Jon Favreau and Gwyneth Paltrow will return as Happy Hogan and Pepper Potts, respectively, in Infinity War, sharing a picture of the three on the set of the movie.

Favreau posted the same photo to his Instagram account which he jokingly captioned, “There is a lot of money in this pic.”

Avengers: Infinity War is set to open nationwide in May of 2018.

