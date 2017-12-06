Robert McColley Sworn Into Cliff Hite’s Former Senate Seat
12/06/17 – 7:58 A.M.
A state representative from Napoleon, Ohio has filled former state senator Cliff Hite’s seat. The Associated Press reports Republican Robert McColley was sworn in yesterday to represent the Ohio 1st Senate District. His appointment was unanimous after he was recommended for the post by a seven-member screening committee.
Senator Cliff Hite resigned a female state worker filed a sexual harassment complaint against him.