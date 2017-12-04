Robocall Elections Complaint Returned To Filer

12/4/17 – 11:40 A.M.

A complaint about robocalls made before the general Hancock County yielded no results. Chris Hughes of the Ohio Elections Commission says the agency sent the complaint back to the filer. Hughes says the filing cited Ohio’s “false statement” campaign law. The Ohio Supreme Court has ruled the law is unconstitutional and unenforceable.

Deborah Cook submitted the complaint in November on the behalf of Families for Safety and Security. The filing also said the call did not include a disclaimer about who paid for the anti-sales tax message. Hughes says Cook can refocus on that issue and refile if she wants.

The original filing alleged that TRZ Communications of Akron made robocalls on behalf of an anonymous caller against a sales tax for the proposed jail expansion.