Roger Goodell signs five-year extension to remain commissioner

Photo by Allen Kee / ESPN Images(NEW YORK) — The National Football League’s compensation committee has approved a new contract for Commissioner Roger Goodell, a source told ESPN on Wednesday.

An extension for the powerful commissioner had been in the works for weeks. Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones opposed the deal publicly in the wake of a controversial six-game suspension levied against Cowboys’ running back Ezekiel Elliott. Questions about the likelihood of an extension also followed the debate over NFL player protests during the national anthem earlier this year.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter says a source told him that the contract would be worth approximately $40 million per year for five years.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.