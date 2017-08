8/24/17 – 5:22 A.M.

The mother of U.S. Representative Bob Latta and wife of former Representative Delbert Latta passed away Wednesday. Rose Mary Latta was 93-years-old.

A Mass of Christian Burial is set for 2 p.m. Monday at the St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Columbus Grove. Visitation is scheduled Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Deck-Hanneman Funeral Home & Crematory in Bowling Green.