Roseanne says she'd be a better president than Oprah

ABC/Robert Trachtenberg(LOS ANGELES) — The Connors are coming back to TV in a reboot of the classic sitcom Roseanne. And star Roseanne Barr says the new show will not steer away from politics. In fact, when we meet the titular lead character again, we’ll find out that she voted for Donald Trump.

Speaking Monday evening at the Television Critics Association winter press tour, Barr said the decision to bring Trump into the show reflects the vision she always had for the program.

“I’ve always tried to have it be a true reflection of the society we live in,” Barr told reporters. “So I feel like half the people voted for Trump and half didn’t, so it’s just realistic.”

Asked about her own support for Trump, Barr said, “I’m not a Trump apologist. And there are a lot of things he’s said and done that I don’t agree with.” But she said, that’s true about everyone. “Nobody is brainwashed into agreeing with a hundred percent of what anybody says, let alone a politician or a candidate.”

Barr also was asked about the idea of Oprah Winfrey running for president, as Oprah is rumored to be considering in the wake of her speech Sunday night at the Golden Globes.

“Of course I love Oprah, like everybody else,” Roseanne said. But, she quipped, “Actually I think I would be a better president than Oprah and Susan Sarandon, possibly even President Trump.”

The rebooted Roseanne premieres with a special hour-long episode at 8 p.m. ET on March 27 on ABC.

