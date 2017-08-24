Rotterdam terror threat over after concert canceled, police say

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Dutch police said the terror threat facing the Netherlands port city of Rotterdam is now over following the arrest of a suspect.

Rotterdam Police Chief Frank Paauw told reporters that a 22-year-old man was arrested in North Brabant province this morning over suspicion of being “involved in the preparation of a terrorist attack.” Spanish authorities had shared “specific” information on the threat with Rotterdam police, he said.

“There is no threat because we have arrested a suspect and the information about the threat was so specific on the location of the event that with that arrest we can conclude that the threat is gone,” Paauw told reporters.

The man was arrested during a police a raid at his house, which Rotterdam police said they searched “extensively.”

A concert scheduled for Wednesday night at the Maassilo venue in the south of Rotterdam was the center of the potential terror threat. Rotterdam mayor Ahmed Aboutaleb said during a press conference Wednesday night that Spanish intelligence services provided Dutch authorities with information about the potential terror threat in Rotterdam, after attacks left more than a dozen people dead in Spain last week.

American band Allah-Las, which was supposed to perform at the Maassilo Wednesday night, cancelled its show there “due to a potential terror threat.”

A Rotterdam police officer stationed close to the Maassilo on Wednesday night stopped a van with Spanish license plates that was driving erratically. The driver of the van was a Spanish national who appeared to be under the influence of alcohol, police said.

The officer noticed several glass bottles inside the van and detained the man, who was later transferred to a police facility. Bomb experts searched the van but found nothing of interest other than the gas bottles. The driver, a mechanic, gave an explanation as to why the gas bottles were in his van, police said.

Police searched the man’s house Wednesday night and found no link to the terror threat. As of Thursday morning, police said the man was still detained and will be questioned when he is sober.

