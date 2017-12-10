Roy Moore aide 'highly' doubts there will be Senate ethics probe if Moore wins

ABC News(WASHINGTON) — With the highly anticipated Alabama special election just days away, a top aide for embattled GOP candidate Roy Moore is confident he’ll win and that he won’t face a Senate ethics investigation when he gets to Washington.

“Judge Moore’s going to go to Washington, Judge Moore is going to win, and I highly doubt there’s going to be a Senate investigation,” Roy Moore’s chief political strategist, Dean Young, told This Week co-anchor Martha Raddatz on Sunday.

If there is a Senate probe, Young said Judge Moore is “going to be found telling the truth, just like he always has, and he will win. The stakes couldn’t be higher for Alabama.”

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell told reporters last week that he expects Moore will face a Senate ethics probe if he wins.

“If he were to be elected, I think he would immediately have an issue with the Ethics Committee, which they would take up,” McConnell said.

Young, the Moore strategist, cast the Senate election Tuesday in Alabama as a referendum on President Donald Trump.

“This is Donald Trump on trial in Alabama,” Young said on This Week. “If the people of Alabama vote for this liberal Democrat, Doug Jones, then they’re voting against the president, who they put in office.”

“It’s ground zero for President Donald Trump,” Young added. “If they can beat him, they can beat his agenda, because Judge Moore stands with Donald Trump and his agenda.”

Trump gave a full-throated endorsement of Moore in a rally Friday in Pensacola, Florida, just 20 miles from the Alabama border.

Moore, 70, has been accused by eight women of actions ranging from inappropriate behavior to sexual assault when he was in his 30s and, in most of the cases, when the women were in their teens. Moore has denied the allegations.

